Corporation park in Srirangam a haven for anti-social elements, rue locals

TIRUCHY: Pointing to anti-social activities taking place at the corporation park in Srirangam under the nose of security personnel and civic body officials, locals complain of the recreation spot no longer being one for the public. The park near the zonal office at Srirangam and maintained by the corporation has been

functioning for more than 50 years. It is open from 7 am to 12 pm, and from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Besides the regular visitors who use the park daily for exercise and recreation, there is the steady stream of visitors to the Srirangam temple who relax at the spot. The park, however, was closed during the Covid-19 lockdowns and reopened only last year. This hit the footfall at the park. Taking advantage of it, anti-social elements and others like the homeless are claimed to have occupied the entire stretch of the park. This has made local visitors uneasy, and a complaint was also placed with the Srirangam zonal office regarding it.

No action was, however, taken. M Manikandan, a resident of Rengan Nagar, said, "I used to visit the park every day before Covid. But now I do not go there regularly due to the fear of coronavirus. When we went there two weeks ago, many were using the park to smoke cigarettes, ganja, and to drink liquor. I was shocked. Even though there were a watchman outside and corporation officials nearby, they do not seem to have noticed it."

A resident from Devi talkies, R Vimalakannan, said, "Due to the presence of the Srirangam temple nearby, many visit the park to offer food to those there daily. Due to the availability of accommodation and food, the park is permanently occupied by many, including anti-social elements and daily wage labourers from various districts. They also take clothes from the corporation's Wall of Happiness nearby and change them, and sleep at the park. This has made locals afraid and they avoid coming here."

Mentioning many thefts as having taken place on the road leading to the park, he further said, “Some anti-social elements stay in the park even at night. Despite the Srirangam police station being nearby, the cops do not patrol and notice anyone.” When contacted, an official from the Srirangam zonal office

acknowledged awareness over the issue. “I heard many are consuming liquor and involve in misconduct at the park. We will take immediate action on it," the official added.