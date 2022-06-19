Implement Jarthalav-Pulikarai scheme in Palacode taluk, which was promised 4 yrs ago: Farmers

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Palacode urged Dharmapuri administration to implement the Jarthalav-Pulikarai scheme to bring water to more than 17 lakes in the taluk. Farmers stated that, since the announcement of the project by the AIADMK government four years ago, no efforts have been made to implement it.



Water from the Jarthalav lake in Krishnagiri will be diverted to more than 16 lakes in Palacode taluk to improve groundwater recharge. Farmers stated that the implementation of the project is crucial for sugarcane cultivation and crop cultivation in the drought-prone areas.



K Senthamizh, a resident of Pulikarai said, "In Palacode, one of the main portions of cultivation relies on well irrigation, which has been unreliable for the last five years, as summer cropping has failed in the area. Further, borewells are also failing in Palacode because of increasing needs. From catering crops to milch animals to daily needs, everyone uses groundwater, which is depleting at an alarming rate. So schemes like these are crucial for groundwater recharge."



Another farmer, R Sundaram said, "Initially when the project was announced, they said that most of the lands fall under Poramboke land. But no construction works have been undertaken, apart from an initial survey four years ago. We hope the district administration will hasten the construction of the project to secure a water source for cultivation."



When TNIE spoke to officials in the PWD they said, "We had recently conducted a survey of the area and have prepared reports. The works will begin soon."