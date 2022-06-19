Mekedatu row: TN delegation to meet Jal Sakthi Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday expressed dismay over Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) chairman SK Haldar’s assertion that the authority will discuss Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam proposal at its 16th meeting to be held in New Delhi on June 23. In a statement, the CM said a delegation of leaders of TN legislature parties, led by Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan, will soon meet Union Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi to bring to his attention the anguish caused by Haldar’s remarks in Tamil Nadu.

“The CWMA does not have any power to take unilateral decisions on such issues when the matter is pending before the SC. The chairman’s assertion that the authority will discuss Mekedatu issue is against law,” the Chief Minister said.

“We have sought an appointment with the Union Jal Sakthi Minister. Once the appointment is confirmed, the delegation will go to New Delhi. We will not allow the construction of the dam at Mekedatu. It is inappropriate to discuss this issue at the CWMA meeting. The State government’s legal battle to protect its rights over Cauvery water will continue before the SC,” the CM said.

Pointing to reports about Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai camping in New Delhi to exert pressure on the Centre, the CM said, “The Union government should not yield to Karnataka’s pressure. I believe the BJP-led Centre would act in a manner that would protect the dignity of federal principles.”

Stalin said Karnataka has been making efforts to reduce the quantum of Cauvery water being given to TN, and Mekedatu dam was one such move. “This is a big betrayal to TN farmers. It is also against all past SC verdicts,” Stalin said.

The CM, who recalled his letter to the PM on June 13, said though the quantum of Cauvery water allocated to TN did not meet its expectations, the State has been managing its needs with its share — provided Karnataka gave it as per schedule. Any disruption in that would affect TN adversely and hence Mekedatu was a sensitive issue, the CM said.

Welcoming the CM’s announcement, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said, “At this hour, the Delhi meeting won’t be enough to stop the CWMA from discussing Mekedatu. The TN government should intensify its legal battle. If the CWMA approves Mekedatu dam, it would become difficult to stop its construction through legal means. The State should make efforts to ensure early hearing of its petition seeking a direction to CWMA not to discuss the issue,” he added.

Meanwhile, MDMK leader Vaiko accused the CWMA chief of acting in favour of Karnataka on the advice of the Centre. He said TN government should act cautiously and thwart the designs of the Karnataka government. Haldar had postponed the CWMA meeting originally scheduled for June 17 and inspected the Cauvery delta areas on Friday as per the Karnataka government’s request