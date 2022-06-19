‘Palaniswami has the numbers but O Panneerselvam catching up’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami stuck to their respective stands on the single-leadership issue on Saturday as well. Both camps were busy garnering support of district secretaries and other office-bearers. It was obvious that Palaniswami has an edge in numbers. But senior functionaries who back Panneerselvam claimed their leader’s support base was growing day by day.

While office-bearers close to Palaniswami claimed he had the support of over 65 district secretaries, Panneerselvam’s supporters refuted the claim. “A total of 15 district secretaries called on Panneerselvam in person while 16 more conveyed their solidarity with him over the phone. Wait and see. On Sunday, there will be crucial meetings,” one of them said.

Functionaries supporting Palaniswami said unitary leadership for the party was the need of the hour and that the issue would be raised in some form, say, a special resolution, at the general council. Those working with Panneerselvam, however, said they have certain “legal options” to counter such a move but were unwilling to reveal them now.

“Two former ministers from southern and western districts, who held discussions with Panneerselvam today (Saturday), have extended their support to Panneerselvam and denounced the move for single leadership. Palaniswami has no support base beyond Tiruchy,” a functionary added.

Panneerselvam, who was to meet district secretaries and others at a hotel, changed his mind and rushed to AIADMK headquarters and took part in the resolution committee meeting. Palaniswami, however, skipped the meeting.

Chaos prevailed at the party headquarters with supporters of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam raising opposing slogans. At one point, a supporter of Palaniswami was allegedly assaulted on the premises. Former minister Vellamandi N Natarajan expressed his opposition to the single-leadership demand.

Throughout the day, senior leaders called on Panneerselvam and Palaniswami. Former minister KA Sengottaiyan and interim presidium chairman of the AIADMK Thamizhmagan Hussain called on both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam.

Legal options available to counter team EPS?

