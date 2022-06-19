Police says no other minor victim was involved in Erode illegal embryo case

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The special police team investigating the illegal embryo sale racket in Erode said in a statement that apart from the 16-year-old girl, no other minor was involved in the racket.



K Malathi (30) from Thiruvalluvar Street in Kaikatti Valasu, who was working as an agent for the embryo sale, was booked as the third suspect in the case and police took her under one-day custody on Friday.



"The inquiry started in the night after completing the formalities and it lasted for more than two hours. She was then produced before the court on Friday morning. We had some doubts in the last 10 days of investigation, which were cleared in custodial inquiry. Other than that, there was no breakthrough in the questioning," said a senior police officer.



Malathi told police that she had assisted several people to donate or receive embryos through a proper channel. "In this only case, she along with three other suspects, allegedly forced a 16-year-old girl for embryo sale in the private hospital," the police officer added.



"We have recorded her statement to produce before the court along with the inquiry report," the officer said.



Police also have planned to take the mother and her lover under their custody for a detailed investigation, according to the police sources.