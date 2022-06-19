‘Provide Rs 1-L solatium to kin of snake bite victim’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the State government to provide Rs lakh compensation in three months time to a couple from Virudhunagar whose four-year-old son died due to snake bite in 2013.

Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order on a petition filed by P Selvaraj in 2017 seeking compensation for his son’s death. Selvaraj’s son suffered a snake bite on September 29, 2013.

Though the child was rushed to Virudhunagar GH and referred to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for further treatment, he passed away on the road. Selvaraj said his son died mainly because of the non-availability of anti-venom serum in Virudhunagar GH.

Stating that he is entitled to compensation under Chief Minister’s Farmers Security Scheme, he filed the petition. Though the government counsel contended that Selvaraj is not eligible for compensation as his salary is above Rs 48,000, Justice Swaminathan held that in case of death due to wildlife attack, the forest department is liable to pay `1 lakh solatium. Also noting that the name of both Selvaraj and the deceased boy have been registered under the Farmers Security Scheme, the judge directed the Secretary of Forest department and Virudhunagar Collector to disburse solatium to Selvaraj’s wife.