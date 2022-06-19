STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Provide Rs 1-L solatium to kin of snake bite victim’

Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order on a petition filed by P Selvaraj in 2017 seeking compensation for his son’s death. Selvaraj’s son suffered a snake bite on September 29, 2013.

Published: 19th June 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Hammer, gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the State government to provide Rs lakh compensation in three months time to a couple from Virudhunagar whose four-year-old son died due to snake bite in 2013.

Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order on a petition filed by P Selvaraj in 2017 seeking compensation for his son’s death. Selvaraj’s son suffered a snake bite on September 29, 2013.

Though the child was rushed to Virudhunagar GH and referred to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for further treatment, he passed away on the road. Selvaraj said his son died mainly because of the non-availability of anti-venom serum in Virudhunagar GH.

Stating that he is entitled to compensation under Chief Minister’s Farmers Security Scheme, he filed the petition. Though the government counsel contended that Selvaraj is not eligible for compensation as his salary is above Rs 48,000, Justice Swaminathan held that in case of death due to wildlife attack, the forest department is liable to pay `1 lakh solatium. Also noting that the name of both Selvaraj and the deceased boy have been registered under the Farmers Security Scheme, the judge directed the Secretary of Forest department and Virudhunagar Collector to disburse solatium to Selvaraj’s wife.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp