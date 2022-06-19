STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vellore alumnus bags 5th rank in UPSC exam

VIT Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan congratulated Utkarsh Dwivedi and wished him success in his future endeavours.

VIT-Chennai

Vellore Institute of Technology campus in Chennai

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Utkarsh Dwivedi, a 2014 batch B Tech Mechanical Engineering alumnus of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) secured an All India fifth rank in the UPSC exam. The results were announced recently.

An elated Dwivedi from Uttar Pradesh, said he feels like he is on cloud nine. He thanked God, his parents, friends, and family for being with him during tough times. "I chose civil service because it is a platform that offers an opportunity to help transform millions of lives, and contributes to society in a significant manner," he said.

"The kind of exposure I got at VIT through various fests, clubs and chapters, and friends across States is unparalleled. Also, the rigorous curriculum during my engineering college days helped me understand the value of hard work," he said.

VIT Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan congratulated Dwivedi and wished him success in his future endeavours.
 

