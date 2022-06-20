200 diarrhoea cases in Karaikal in one week

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Distributing pamphlets door-to-door and spreading awareness over the past few days, the health department in Karaikal has been emphasising on the consumption of hygienic food as over 200 residents fell ill over the past one week in the town. Around 150 people checked into the Karaikal Government General Hospital complaining of diarrhoea, fever, and stomach pain. Many of them had consumed fruits that were either cold or rotten, sources said.

Around 50 of them were admitted and given intravenous therapy for loss of fluids, while others received medication and ORS solution. Similarly, around 30 people checked into the community health care centre at Thirunallar, while the 12 PHCs saw five to ten people each visiting them with similar complaints, sources said.

Most of the cases have been reported from across the town, officials said. They suspect the season to be a major reason as people tend to consume more fruits to beat the heat. R Sivarajakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services (immunisation)-Karaikal, said, “Fruits infested with flies should be completely avoided. They should be washed properly before consumption. Food should be properly cooked and drinking water should be boiled. In order to maintain proper hygiene, people should wash their hands before consuming food and after using the toilet. Following the advisory alone can prevent prople from falling ill.”

The health department advised on early medication at the onset of symptoms like stomach pain to avoid complications. It also warned against the consumption of fruits sold at public places in unhygienic conditions or preserved poorly at home. The advisory comes in the wake of the Karaikal Mangani Thiruvizha (mango festival) which is expected to take place in the second week of July. Tonnes of mangoes are expected to be put for sale then.