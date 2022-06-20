STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

200 students participate in chess tournament at Villupuram

Around 25 students who scored high in the tournament were shortlisted and given prizes accordingly. 

Published: 20th June 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Chess

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Around 200 students under the age of 15 participated in a district-level chess tournament in Villupuram on Sunday to select State-level players for the upcoming 44th Chess Olympiad.

Two winners-- Gopinath and Kavya--won the tournament in Boys and Girls categories respectively. The duo will get a chance to participate in the Olympiad, said sources from the tournament committee.

The event was held at a private school.

Around 25 students who scored high in the tournament were shortlisted and given prizes accordingly. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chess
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp