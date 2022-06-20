200 students participate in chess tournament at Villupuram

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Around 200 students under the age of 15 participated in a district-level chess tournament in Villupuram on Sunday to select State-level players for the upcoming 44th Chess Olympiad.

Two winners-- Gopinath and Kavya--won the tournament in Boys and Girls categories respectively. The duo will get a chance to participate in the Olympiad, said sources from the tournament committee.

The event was held at a private school.

Around 25 students who scored high in the tournament were shortlisted and given prizes accordingly.