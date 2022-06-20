BSNL planning to introduce 4G services soon in Kanyakumari district

By Express News Service

KANYAKUMARI: BSNL is gearing up to launch full-scale 4G services in the Kanyakumari district soon and the data capability and quality of the present network will be enhanced four to five times in the coming days, said Nagercoil BSNL Principal General Manager R Saji Kumar on Sunday.

In a press release, Sajikumar said, "The indigenously developed 4G technology will be done under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat ' initiative for launching the fourth-generation mobile network in India to benefit the customers. Kanniyakumari district has been chosen as the location to initiate the service under the trial phase for deployment. For the upgrade, all the 292 existing towers of Nagercoil Business Area would be upgraded to 4G with 10 MHz spectrum.”

In addition to this, 300 more new 4G towers have been planned for Nagercoil Business Area, which would further double the BSNL mobile coverage in the Kanniyakumari district, he added.

Further, for taking up the heavy traffic loads of the places like bus stands, business places, and hospitals and to improve the customer mobile experience, around 100 Micro towers have also been planned.All these upgrades would be carried out in a phased manner from August 2022, Sajikumar pointed out.

"For availing of this advanced 4G services of BSNL, the customers who are presently having BSNL 3G SIMs need to change to BSNL 4G SIMs from the nearby BSNL Customer Service Centres or Franchisee offices, '' the release added.