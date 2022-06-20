STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Collector inspects rain-hit areas across Tirupattur

Collector Amar Kushwaha visited the houses and roads, wading through knee-deep water.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Collector Amar Kushwaha inspected rain-affected Tamil Nadu Housing Board tenements, Velan Nagar, Thayappan Nagar, and Indira Nagar among other areas on Saturday. This comes after heavy rains were witnessed across the district for almost a week, leading to an overflow of water bodies.  

Kushwaha visited the houses and roads, wading through knee-deep water, said a press release. He directed the Revenue Department officials and Tirupattur Municipality Commissioner Jeyaramaraja to take steps to drain the stagnant water. MLA Nallathambi (Tirupattur constituency), senior officials and local body representatives were present.

The channels in phase- II of the Housing Board overflowed into the residential areas. Houses in the district were inundated, affecting thousands of residents. Boats were deployed in the worst-affected regions. The Fire and Rescue Department personnel helped locals. Meanwhile, Tirupattur Periyeri lake, Selandhampalli lake, Pulikuttai lake, Valeri lake and other lakes and ponds reached full capacity. The Forest Department banned tourists in Jalagamparai Waterfalls.

