Dharmapuri-Bengaluru rescheduled again

Sources in Dharmapuri railway station said the revised schedule comes into effect on June 20.

Published: 20th June 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Heeding the request of commuters, South Western Railway has rescheduled the DEMU service (06278)  between Bengaluru and Dharmapuri. The train which was operated at 6:30 am is has been rescheduled to its earlier time of 5:00 am.

Sources in Dharmapuri railway station said the revised schedule comes into effect on June 20. The train will leave Dharmapuri at 5:00 am and reach Bengaluru at 8:10 am.

Train No 06278 which runs between Dharmapuri and SBC Bengaluru, is among the most sought-after train in the district, Most workers and office goers depend on the service. Last month, the timing was rescheduled to start at 6:30 am. However, this move was objected to by many passengers as it reached Bengaluru at 10 am.

Mathialagan, district secretary of Dharmapuri railway passengers welfare association (DRPWA) said, "The train departing at 6:30 am was of no use to anyone. We spoke to the SW railway office in Bengaluru, stating that many people from tthe district work in Bengaluru and depend on the train."

Karu Balan, another member of the DRPWA said, "Movement of people between Bengaluru and Dharmapuri has increased over the years. To accommodate the rising number of passengers, we have petitioned the SW railways for additional DEMU or MEMU trains between SBC Bengaluru and Dharmapuri."

