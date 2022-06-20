STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four killed, three injured as van hits parked lorry in Tirupattur

The four deceased were identified as Bheeman (22), Nagarajan (22), Madhan Kumar 24), and Gopala Krishnan (16) from Kalinjur in Vellore district.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Four people died and three others were injured on Sunday after a mini-van rammed a stationary tanker lorry. The incident happened on the Chennai - Bengaluru National Highway near Natrampalli in Tirupattur district.

The four deceased were identified as Bheeman (22), Nagarajan (22), Madhan Kumar 24), and Gopala Krishnan (16) from Kalinjur in Vellore district. “They were returning to Vellore after participating in a traditional bull-taming festival in Krishnagiri. While three people sat on the front coach of the vehicle, four others were travelling at the back of the mini-van,” police said.

They were immediately rushed to the Natrampalli government hospital by 108 Ambulance service and later referred to Krishnagiri Government Hospital. While three persons died on the spot, another died at the Krishnagiri hospital. The autopsy of three persons was completed on Sunday and the autopsy for another victim will be on Monday, the police said. Meanwhile, three other people were getting treatment, they added. 

