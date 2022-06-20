Girls outshine boys in class 10 and 12 board exams in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The results of class 10 and 12 board examinations in Tamil Nadu were released on Monday and the state recorded a pass percentage of 90.07 and 93.76 respectively.

Announcing the results, School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said girls outshone boys in both classes 10 and 12. As many as 4.06 lakh girl students (96.32%) in Class 12 were declared pass as against 3.49 lakh (90.96%) boys.

The schools in Tamil Nadu have been shut due to the Covid pandemic since the academic year 2020-21. While there was a lot of uncertainty on class 12 board exams, the government had announced that the exams will be held. It was the class 12 board exam that was first conducted after a gap of one year.

While in 2021, the pass percentage of class 12 was 100%, it was 92.3% in 2020, 91.3% in 2019, and 91.1% in 2018. Similarly, for Class 10, the pass percentage was 100% in 2020 and 2021, 95.2% in 2019, and 94.5% in 2018.

In Class 10, Kanyakumari recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.22%. This is followed by Perambalur at 97.15% and Virudhunagar at 95.96%.

In Class 12, Perambalur recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.95%. This is followed by Virudhunagar at 97.27% and Ramanathapuram at 97.02%.

Science recorded the highest number of centums in Class 10. As many as 3841 students scored centum in the subject. Notably, only one student recorded a centum in Tamil.

Similarly, in Class 12, students scored the highest number of centums in Commerce (4634). No centums were recorded in Bio-Chemistry, Nutrition and Dietetics, Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture and Advanced Language (Tamil).

"Students can call 14417 and 1098 helplines for counselling in case of distress. We also have a separate call centre through which students who scored fewer marks will be contacted and counselled. Also, children can make use of hi-tech labs in schools to file their applications for colleges," said Anbil Mahesh.

School students can enter their registration number and date of birth to find out the results on any of the four websites. This includes www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in, www.dge2.tn.nic.in, www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Also, temporary score sheets can be downloaded from June 24.