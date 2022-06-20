In AIADMK, OPS & EPS factions cross swords ahead of crucial general council meeting

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The crisis within the AIADMK due to the 'single leadership' issue reached its crescendo today with party coordinator O Panneerselvam demanding postponement of the June 23 general council meeting and senior leaders supporting Edappadi K Palaniswami rejecting the request.

After inspecting the arrangements being made for the general council meeting at Vanagaram, the party's deputy coordinator KP Munusamy said the meeting would take place as scheduled.

Munusamy added he was yet to receive Panneerselvam's letter demanding postponement of the general council. He also asserted that Panneerselvam as coordinator of the party, would attend the general council meeting and he and others would accept the decisions to be taken by the general council on June 23.

Meanwhile, AIADMK Thiruvalluvar Central district secretary and former Minister P Benjamin moved the Madras High Court with a plea for ordering the State Police to provide adequate security for the general council meet. He said reliable information was received on certain expelled members and persons from other parties conspiring to disrupt the meeting in collusion with the Police. The petition will be taken up for hearing on June 22.

In yet another development, former spokesperson of the AIADMK Pugazhendi who was expelled from the party already but supported Panneerselvam has lodged a complaint with the DGP that there are possibilities of violent incidents involving rowdies during the meet. In this connection, he pointed out that two days ago, a party cadre was attacked within the AIADMK headquarters and expressed apprehension that a similar situation might take place at the general council venue also. He said, "Everything will be taken care of by the DGP. Definitely, they will take precautionary steps."

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam, in their letter dated June 19 requested the party's joint coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami to postpone the general council meeting slated for June 23 since a host of party office-bearers have demanded that they should be invited as the special invitees to the GC meet and considering the extraordinary situation caused by the single leadership issue.

Addressing a press conference, Vaithilingam said since a long time, the office bearers, former Ministers, MPs and MLAs and those who worked for the growth of the party as special invitees. "On knowing that this practice would not be followed this time, many office bearers have contacted us over the telephone and made a request to invite them also for the general council meeting. Besides, they also pointed out that past general council meetings took place in the very same venue with special invitees and as such now arguing that there is no space for them could not be accepted," he added.

Further, the single leadership issue and the views expressed by district secretaries and office bearers without knowing the bylaws of the AIADMK and these views have caused unrest among the party cadre across the State. Also, confusion prevails among the party cadre and the general public and there are possibilities for law and order issues. So, in this extraordinary situation, maintaining calm is important.

Vaithilingam also said many members of the executive committee and general council have complained that they were yet to get the agenda for the general council. Legal experts are of the opinion that the general council meeting should be conducted by deciding the agenda. Considering the above situation, the general council meeting should be postponed to a later date.

When quizzed whether they demanded postponement of the general council meeting since they did not have enough support from office bearers, Vaithilingam said, "15 district secretaries have supported Panneerselvam and 15 have promised that they would take a neutral stand. Besides, there Panneerselvam has overwhelming support from the party cadre. But considering the requests of a host of office bearers and the extraordinary situation prevailing, we have requested that the general council meeting should be postponed."

Asked whether they would attend the general council meeting if it takes place ignoring the demand for postponement, Vaithilingam said, "We have placed our request. Our next move will depend on the response from Palaniswami. We sent the letter to Palaniswami yesterday (Sunday) and expect a reply by tomorrow.”

Vaithilingam reiterated that as per the bylaws of the party, any special resolution for single leadership cannot be moved at the general council without the consent of party coordinator O Panneerselvam. Those who are elected by the primary members of the party, cannot be removed before five years, he added.

About former Ministers visiting the venue of the general council meeting despite the request for postponing the meeting, Vaithiligam said, "We made this demand in the interest of the party. But those who don't bother about the party and wish to establish single leadership in an autocratic manner may do it. We will respond after we receive the reply from Palaniswami."

Answering a question, Vaithilingam said KA Sengottaiyan and M Thambidurai who met Panneerselvam did not convey any demand. Meanwhile, at the residence of Palaniswami, AIADMK functionary and lawyer M Babu Murugavel told reporters that the general council would not be postponed and it would take place as scheduled and that the council meeting would move towards single leadership for the AIADMK.