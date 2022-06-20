It’s game on for TN ahead of Chess Olympiad

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With just 38 days left for the 44th Chess Olympiad, the hosts, All India Chess Federation (AICF) and the State government, have expedited preparatory work for the global event at Mamallapuram, a UNESCO heritage site situated 58 km from the city. On Saturday, the construction of a 30,000 sq ft high-roofed hall, which will be the second venue for the event, began at hotel Four Points by Sheraton in Mamallapuram.

The second venue is being built just a few yards away from the first venue — a confluence hall spread over 24,000sq ft — at the hotel. The works are being overseen by AICF officials camped at Mamallapuram. Four Points by Sheraton sprawls over 20 acres, said officials.

Officials from Chengalpattu district administration and from the departments of police, revenue, sports and health, among others are engaged in the preparatory works. To ensure an uninterrupted power supply, Tangedco replaced the ceramic insulators with polymeric ones on all the electric poles and power lines from Alathur substation till Mamallpapuram. Transformers and over-head lines have been upgraded to carry additional power.

K P Karthikeyan, Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, said, two primary lines have been drawn for power supply to the venues. “If one goes off, the other will take over supply within seconds. To avoid even such a minor disruption, we have installed another supply line with generators and UPS,” he said.

To promote sports participation among the new generation, schoolchildren who secure the first three places in the ongoing district-level chess tournament, would be brought to Chennai to witness the Chess Olympiad. “The opportunity will be offered to 500 students and arrangements are being made in coordination with the school education department,” added Karthikeyan.

Meanwhile, revenue and police officials have finalised a few parking locations. A parking area on about 10 acres is being readied at the Poonjeri -Mamallapuram junction. A senior police official said: “Transportation of players between the hotel and the venues as well as their visits to Mamallapuram rock sculptures have been mapped. Parking places have been identified with entry and exit points. Villages within a radius of few kilometres of the venue will be brought under the watch of police till the completion of the event.”

Officials said the government perceives the event as an opportunity to turn the State into an attractive destination for national and international tourists. Ahead of the event, the Chengalpattu district administration has taken a slew of measures to beautify the town at Rs 8 crore. Footpaths of major roads are being paved. Other works include painting walls, replacing dust bins, replacing street lamps, purchasing battery-operating cars, and building new toilets at shore temples and other places.

“About 154 metres on West Ratha Street and 10 meters on Padasalai Street near Arjuna’s Penance have been sealed for vehicle entry. Visitors are allowed to visit monuments on foot. Battery-operated cars will soon be introduced,” said a top official.

Mamallapuram gearing up

Parking at three entry points to Mamallapuram — from Kovalam, Thirukazhukundram road, and Beach roadsides

Ban on entry of outside vehicles into the area

Introduction of battery-operated cars

Illumination of rock sculptures

Mobile carts are to be painted with uniform colour

