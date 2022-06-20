STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCSC issues notice to TN government over Class 11 admissions

The NCSC told the department to respond within 15 days and warned of exercising its powers if the govt fails to file the reply.

Published: 20th June 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Scheduled Castes

National Commission for Scheduled Castes ( Photo | NCSC Website )

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Friday issued a notice to school education secretary Kakarla Usha and commissioner R Nandakumar, seeking an explanation about the measures taken to ensure reservation in Class XI admission. 

The NCSC told the department to respond within 15 days and warned of exercising its powers if the govt fails to file the reply. The notice was issued following a petition submitted by Tamil Nadu Sanitary Workers Welfare Board member S Selvakumar stating government schools are not following reservation norms in Class XI admissions.

“According to G.O 587, all types of schools, including government-aided and matriculation schools, should follow communal reservation during class XI admissions. Schools should allocate 18% of seats for SC students and 1% for ST, 31% for general category, 26.5% for BC, and 20% for MBC in class XI admission,” he said in the petition. 

“District collectors and educational officers have not formed a district-level committee to monitor schools during Class XI admissions. So, SC/ST students who like to join matriculation or aided schools in Class XI, are not able to get admission in schools under reservation as it is not implemented properly,” he alleged. “An inspection committee should be formed, headed by district collectors. If a school denies admission, the committee can inquire about it and ensure proper distribution of seats.

As it has not been formed for the last four years, private and aided schools are enrolling students in Class XI by taking donations.”According to official sources, many headmasters and educational officers are unaware of the GO. Officials from school education department were not available for comments.

Comments

