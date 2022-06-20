Panai Kanavu festival adds ‘sparkle’ to palm tree awareness

Krithika Srinivasan By

VILLUPURAM: The two-day ‘Panai Kanavu (Palm Dream) festival’, a thought-provoking event celebrating palm trees and their myriad uses, ended in Villupuram on Sunday. Echoing with the message of sustainability, the festival held at Narasinganur village turned out to be a weekend treat for Villupuram residents, and included a world-record event where 600 ‘maavalis’ were swirled by volunteers.

Maavalis are sustainable firecrackers made out of palm leaves and stem that don’t emit harmful smoke. To make a maavali, palm sticks are strung together to hold a mantle, which itself is made of charcoal and palmyra flowers. The mantle is ignited and it begins to sparkle as it is swirled above one’s head. Like many other palm products, the maavali too has vanished from most celebrations in the State, rued members of the Panangaadu Trust in Narasinganur, organisers of the event. They said the aim of the festival was to raise awareness on palm trees and products and calling for the ban on toddy to be lifted.

“Tamil Nadu has been the home of palm trees since time immemorial and the trees are native to the State. We get to learn about the tree’s many benefits from Tamil literature and even Sangam-era works have references to the plant. But the need for cash and food crops has resulted in palm trees being ignored and this has resulted in many areas becoming draught-prone as the tree boosts groundwater recharge. We wanted to revive the tradition of growing more palm trees,” said K Sathish Kumar, an organiser of the event.

S Pandiyan, one of the founders of the trust told TNIE, “Palm tree climbers were tapping toddy for a long time. But laws restricting the activity has hit such workers even as sales of factory-made chemical-infused liquor has increased manifold. Palm toddy has proven medicinal value but the government refuses to lift its ban. Through events such as this, we want to raise awareness on toddy.”

The hundreds who turned out to witness the festival were treated to the splendid maavali performance — around 600 volunteers staged a firework show by swirling sparkling maavalis, which looked very similar to the Deepavali sparklers. Other attractions at the festival included an unique palm tree tour where visitors could climb onto a tree house built over palm trees and an exhibition of various decorative materials made of palm products.