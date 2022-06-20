Poor parking arrangement at Srirangam government hospital 'pains' patients

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The poor parking arrangement at the Government Hospital in Srirangam in the district has turned out to be an additional source of worry for its patients and attendants as they fear for the safety of their vehicles, which they are often forced to station at least 100 metres away from the healthcare centre. They urge the administration to again allow parking in front of the hospital, which was cordoned off two years ago.

The hospital witnesses an average daily footfall of 1,000 outpatients and 70 inpatients and currently have a parking lot on the premises that reportedly can house only around 20 two-wheelers at a time, including that of the staff. The space in front of the hospital, abutting the road, which was being used by the visitors to park their two-wheelers was cordoned off by the management about two years ago following complaints of non-visitors too using the space to station their vehicles. Four-wheelers, meanwhile, are allowed to only pick up and drop off patients due to space constraints.

This has left a majority of visitors to the hospital with little option but to park their vehicles at least 100 metres away. Patients said that they took the issue with the hospital management but in vain.

A Sivaprakasam, who visited the hospital on Friday, said, “Until two years ago we could park our vehicle anywhere. When I visited the hospital last week, there was no place to park inside or outside of the campus.” I had no choice but to park my two-wheeler far away, hardly with any security, and walk to the hospital, he added.

“Vehicles are more likely to be stolen because they are parked elsewhere. The huge space on either side of the hospital entrance is useless. Therefore permission should be given to park vehicles there and monitor whether only visitors to the hospital are using it,” he further said.

A 49-year-old man, seeking anonymity, said, “Over 2,000 people visit the hospital every day to avail of medical treatment. However, everyone finds it difficult to park vehicles in the hospital.”

When contacted, Joint Director of Health Services (JDHS) Dr S Lakshmi told TNIE that the space earlier available in front of the hospital for parking was cordoned off over misuse by the public. “We allow patients to park their two-wheelers on the campus. However, there is no space for all vehicles. Some park their vehicles near the Srirangam zonal office."