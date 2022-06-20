STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools not aware of rights of disabled, says TN Governor RN Ravi

Governor RN Ravi said there is a lack of awareness even though laws are in place for PwDs.

Published: 20th June 2022 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Many schools are not aware of the rights of persons with disability (PwDs), said Governor RN Ravi on Sunday. “We do not have credible data on the number of PwDs in the country. Different people quote different numbers like three, five or eight crore. Physical disabilities can be noticed but we have a large number of citizens with cognitive disabilities. Since these go unnoticed, the critical period for early intervention is lost,” he added. 

Addressing the 40th anniversary of Amar Seva Sangam, Ravi said there is a lack of awareness even though laws are in place for PwDs. “According to The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016,  schools must have special teachers for PwDs and should not discriminate against anyone during admission. In States, the responsibility for enforcement of this Act is given to the Director of Education. Many people are not aware they are supposed to enforce this Act,” said Ravi.

Launching three projects —compound wall for Amar Seva Sangam constructed with contributions from Governor’s discretionary grant, Solar Projects Phase I by ABB India Limited and multi-purpose training hall for PwDs contributed by Sanmina India Limited — Ravi emphasised ‘Maanava Sewa’ (service to humanity) is the ‘Supreme Dharma’ in Sanatan spirituality. 

“The sense of empathy and connecting with humanity in distress are the marks of a human being. This is what distinguishes humans from other living beings,” he remarked. 

