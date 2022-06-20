Stalin asks Pinarayi to stick to Siruvani dam pact, says Coimbatore needs water

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday urged his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to direct authorities to maintain water in the Siruvani dam at its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 878.50m as the dam is the prime source of water for Coimbatore city.

In a letter to the Kerala CM, Stalin pointed out that the Kerala Irrigation Department has been maintaining water level of the dam at 877 m instead of FRL as stipulated in the interstate agreement. “Lowering of water level by 1.5 m results in shortage of 122.05 tmcft of water, which is 19% of the total storage level of the dam. This creates difficulty in meeting the water needs of Coimbatore city in summer,” Stalin said.

For the past six years, Tamil Nadu has received water only in the range of 0.484 tmcft to 1.128 tmcft as against the 1.30 tmcft stipulated in the agreement. The CM said despite multiple requests from officials and his personal request through an earlier letter, no steps have been taken by the Kerala Irrigation Department to restore the storage to the maximum level.

Considering the water shortage faced by Coimbatore, Stalin requested the Kerala CM to personally intervene to resolve the issue. “I look forward to a positive response,” Stalin said in his letter. Stalin added that of the total water requirement of 265 MLD (million litres per day) for Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, 101.40 MLD is being supplied from the Siruvani water scheme. “The agreement for the project was entered into between Tamil Nadu and Kerala on August 19, 1973, for supply of water not exceeding 1.30 tmcft annually (July 1 to June 30) to the erstwhile Coimbatore Municipal Town for drinking water purposes for 99 years,” the chief minister said.