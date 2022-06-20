Unsung heroes: Six loadmen keep government school spic and span

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A group of six good samaritans, who are working as labourers in a cement factory at Mettupalayam, is helping a government school for the last eight years with tasks like cleaning and clearing vegetation of their own will for free of cost.

There are at least 92 students from Class I to V study in Oomapalayam Panchayat union primary school, located in Karamadai block, Mettupalayam.

The six - Rajan, Vijay, Moorthy, Santhosh, Boopathy and Ayyasamy, - have been carrying out several works in the school, including cleaning the campus, since 2015.

Boopathy told TNIE, "Before 2015, a group of load men including me used to consume alcohol in the school premises during the night. But when the members of Namma Mettupalayam group guided us about social work and people's problems, we realized our mistake. We joined CITU in 2015 and planned to do reform works in the school. We have also cleaned the government hospital, bus stand and have conducted various awareness campaigns."

"We were shocked to see the situation of the Oomapalayam school. The toilet was in a damaged condition, pipelines were damaged, and the bushes had overgrown, due to which there was a fear of snakes. We cleaned the bushes inside and outside the campus, with the help of the headmaster and also cleaned the toilets. We have been doing this for once in three to six months for the past eight years," he said.

According to sources, a worker was appointed for cleaning the school in 2018 by the load men, who paid them `2,500 monthly from their pockets for more than six months. But, after the worker demanded a salary hike, he was dismissed. They have also guarded the school at night many times.

Rajan told TNIE, "Apart from cleaning, we also help in decorating the premises during festivals and provide study materials to students who struggle economically."

Headmistress MA Devika told TNIE, "With the help of the six load men, we can take this school to the next level. I have also been trying to engage the parents in school activities for the development of the school."