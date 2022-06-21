26 govt schools produce 100% result in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In the district, 96.44 percent of students passed in class 12 and 92.88% passed in SSLC exams.

In the Higher secondary exam results, the district secured 96.44% with 18,683 students out of the 19,373 students clearing the exams. 26 government schools, 23 government-aided schools, 46 private schools have produced centum results.



Meanwhile, of the 22,294 students who appeared for SSLC exams, as many as 20,706 students passed achieving 92.88 percent.

An analysis of SSLC students securing centum scores in various subjects revealed that one student achieved centum in Tamil, two in English, 53 in Maths, 67 in science and 10 in social science.