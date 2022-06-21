92.92% in Class 10, 96.13% in Class 12 pass in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Union Territory (Puducherry and Karaikal regions) registered a pass percentage of 92.92 and 96.13 respectively in the Class 10 and 12 Board examinations.



The results, announced by Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Education Minister A Namassivayam, saw the girls outperforming the boys. While 7,870 girls (96.21%) and 7,476 boys (89.69) were declared pass in Class 10, 7,379 girls (97.77 %) and 6486 boys (94.33%) made it through in Class 12.



The pass percentage of Class 12 in the UT was 100% in 2021 (with all declared pass), while it was 91.32% in 2020, 92.94% in 2019, and 87.32% in 2018. Similarly, for Class 10, the pass percentage was 100% in 2020 and 2021, 97.57% in 2019, and 94.37 % in 2018.



In Class 10, 114 schools, including 12 government schools, achieved 100% pass. In Class 12, 68 schools, including two government schools, achieved the mark.



Science subject recorded the highest number of centums in Class 10. As many as 64 students scored full marks in the subject, followed by 34 in Mathematics, and four in Social Science. Notably, no student recorded a centum in Tamil, English or other literature papers. In Class 12, most students scored centums in Commerce (144). No students achieved the feat in Tamil and English, and only one student scored it in Hindi.