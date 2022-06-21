STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

92.92% in Class 10, 96.13% in Class 12 pass in Puducherry

In Class 10, 114 schools, including 12 government schools, achieved 100% pass. In Class 12, 68 schools, including two government schools, achieved the mark.

Published: 21st June 2022 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Students check results at Seva Sangam Girls High School in Tiruchy | M K ASHOK KUMAR

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Union Territory (Puducherry and Karaikal regions) registered a pass percentage of 92.92 and 96.13 respectively in the Class 10 and 12 Board examinations.

The results, announced by Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Education Minister A Namassivayam,  saw the girls outperforming the boys. While 7,870 girls (96.21%) and 7,476 boys (89.69) were declared pass in Class 10, 7,379 girls (97.77 %) and 6486 boys (94.33%) made it through in Class 12.

The pass percentage of Class 12 in the UT was 100% in 2021 (with all declared pass), while it was 91.32% in 2020, 92.94% in 2019, and 87.32% in 2018. Similarly, for Class 10, the pass percentage was 100% in 2020 and 2021, 97.57% in 2019, and 94.37 % in 2018.

In Class 10, 114 schools, including 12 government schools, achieved 100% pass. In Class 12, 68 schools, including two government schools, achieved the mark.

Science subject recorded the highest number of centums in Class 10. As many as 64 students scored full marks in the subject, followed by 34 in Mathematics, and four in Social Science. Notably, no student recorded a centum in Tamil, English or other literature papers. In Class 12, most students scored centums in Commerce (144). No students achieved the feat in Tamil and English, and only one student scored it in Hindi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry class 12 exams class 10 Exams Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp