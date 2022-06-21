STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIADMK moves Madras HC seeking security for meet

The AIADMK Tiruvallur central district secretary and former minister P Benjamin moved the petition.

AIADMK flags

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alleging a conspiracy was being hatched to disrupt the party’s general council meeting on June 23, the AIADMK on Monday moved the Madras HC seeking police protection for the event. Justice N Sathish Kumar will take up the matter on Wednesday.

The AIADMK Tiruvallur central district secretary and former minister P Benjamin moved the petition. “We received reliable information that expelled cadre and persons from other parties are conspiring to disrupt the meeting by force,” he said in the petition.

He said police had not responded after submitting two representations with the DGP, Avadi Commissioner of Police, Avadi DCP and Thiruverkadu Inspector. Meanwhile, the fourth assistant city civil court deferred hearing of a plea to Tuesday that sought early hearing of an application to stay the general council meeting and directed the respondents to file their counter affidavits by then.

The petition was filed by Suriyamoorthy. On Monday, Panneerselvam’s counsel Rajalakshmi submitted a letter by him to joint coordinator seeking to postpone the event, and said Suriyamoorthy’s complaint had become infructuous.

Another petition seeking to stay the meet was filed by former treasurer of AIADMK’s student wing in Perundurai C Balakrishnan. Assistant judge E Damodaran at the 23rd civil court directed the respondents, including Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, to file their counter affidavits by Wednesday.

