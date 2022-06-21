STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore retains fourth spot in Class 12 pass percentage

Improving its performance in Class 10 exam results, Coimbatore climbed five spots from 14 in 2019 to the ninth spot in the State ranking this year.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore recorded pass percentage of 96.91 in the class XII exam results, and secured the 4th spot in overall rankings in the State. Compared to 2019 record of 95.01%, the pass percentage increased by 1.9 per cent this year. Coimbatore bagged the 4th spot in 2019 and 2022 also.

In terms of education district wise performance, Coimbatore secured 97.37%, followed by Perur (96.69%), SS Kulam (97.09%) and Pollachi (95.64%). According to data released by the school education department, 159 PwD appeared for the exam, of which 148 passed.

As for schools performance, matriculation schools came on top with 99.58% pass percentage, followed by aided schools (96.28%), municipality schools (95.56%), corporation schools (93.60%), government schools (92.46%), and ADW schools (85.71%).

Three corporation schools are among the 187 schools that secured cent per cent results. Six government schools, six aided schools and 161 private schools too registered 100 per cent pass. As many as 20 prisoners from Coimbatore central prison wrote class XII exam in this exam and 33 prisoners wrote class X exam and all prisoners were passed.

Improving its performance in Class 10 exam results, Coimbatore climbed five spots from 14 in 2019 to the ninth spot in the State ranking this year. District saw 92.38% pass percentage.

Compared to 2019, percentage fell by 4.06% this year. On the dip, Chief Educational Officer N Geetha said, “We will take steps to improve academic performance. We will prepare an action plan by discussing with subject teachers soon. Show cause notice will be issued to government school HMs seeking explanation if they got percentage below 60%.”

School education department data showed that as many as 192 schools got centum including one corporation school, 16 government schools, 7 aided schools, 150 matric schools, one tribal welfare school. Of the 239 differently-abled students who wrote the exam, 228 passed. City Municiapal Corporation schools secured 87.77% and of the 1,832 students who appeared, 1,608 passed this year.

