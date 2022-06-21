Illegal felling of trees in Coimbatore shocks activists

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Environmentalists complain that despite several written complaints about illegal felling of trees across Coimbatore, police are reluctant to register cases.



"We lodged a complaint of illegal logging in RS Puram about a month ago. But, the police didn't file a case even though a letter from the revenue department was attached with it. Similarly, many complaints are pending in Peelamedu and Periyanaickenpalayam police station in rural areas," said environmentalist Osai Syed.



"Many people cut trees even after knowing that they are public property. Most of the trees are cut on the weekends. In the last two days alone, 12 trees were chopped in Peelamedu. We are trying to file complaint against the people who cut the trees," he added.



Eight neem trees were reportedly felled in Kalapatti on Sunday and many trees were cut from Thiru Nagar near Goldwins in the city. The issue was posted by locals on social media, after which a team of environmentalists and revenue officials visited the place and held enquiries, following which a complaint was filed in the Peelamedu police station. Even after the suspect accepted cutting down the trees, the police is reportedly not filing case against him, according to sources.



A revenue department official said, "Usually, police do not file cases unless pressured by environmentalists. We are asking the police to set an example by filing cases, as people will be afraid by it and the cutting of trees may stop."



The environmentalists demanded the setting up of District Green Committee, chaired by the collector, immediately, which was ordered by the state government in July 2021. City police Commissioner V Balakrishnan didn't respond to the queries. Collector GS Sameeran said he would look into the issue and assured that he would form the committee as soon as possible.