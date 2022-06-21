Madurai records 96.89 % pass in Class 12 exam, ranks fifth in TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai district secured pass percentage of 95.09 in Class X and 96.89 in Class XII board examination, ranking fourth and fifth rank, respectively, in the State. In the district, a total of 38,559 students appeared for Class X examination.

Among them, 19,505 were boys and 19,054 were girls. 36,665 students passed. Of this, 18,086 boys and 18,579 girls passed and the pass percentage was 95.09%. Similarly, a total of 34,828 students appeared in the Class XII examination.

Among them, 17,166 were boys and the remaining 17,662 were girls. A total of 33,745 students passed. Pass percentage is 96.89%.



The overall result of class 10 this year dropped to 93.33 % in Corporation schools in Madurai after two consecutive years of 100% pass. Out of 24 schools, about 8 schools secured full pass. Apart from two schools which secured 76.92 % and 60%, all other schools have above 80 % pass percentage. Class 12 overall results in corporation schools was 95.58 % which is comparatively lesser than the previous educational year.

Out of the 15 corporation higher secondary schools, only one school has secured 100 % pass. Three schools secured 83.33 %, 76.47 % and 76.19 % pass percentage, while all other schools secured above 90%.