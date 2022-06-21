STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mother's death not a stumbling block for these daughters to clear exam 

The next day after Vani Eswari and Kalarani attended the exam, they were informed about their mother's demise and were immediately taken to the crematorium.

Published: 21st June 2022 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: A father from Sankarankovil hid his wife's demise to two of his daughters, who had to appear for the public SSLC exams. When the results came on Monday, the two sisters justified their father's decision, by scoring 438 and 358 out of a total of 500. The duo, identified as Vani Eswari and Kalarani, had to appear for their mathematics examination.

Speaking to TNIE, their father Periyasami told his daughters that their mother was admitted at the hospital. "I insisted that they both study well, saying their mother was involved in a road accident and sustained only minor injuries. Despite the anxiety, my daughters passed with flying colours in the examination," he said.

A day before the exam, The mother of the two class 10 girls, Muthumari (38), was toppled over by a speeding car while she was overseeing her goats on Kazhugumalai road. Sources said she died on the spot and her body was taken to Sankarankovil Government Hospital for postmortem.  

The next day after Vani Eswari and Kalarani attended the exam, they were informed about their mother's demise and were immediately taken to the crematorium. Carrying the grief, the girls wrote their science and social science examinations on May 26 and 30.

