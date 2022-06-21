OPS wants general council meet put off, team EPS digs heels in

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The crisis within the AIADMK due to the single leadership issue reached a crescendo on Monday with party coordinator O Panneerselvam demanding a postponement of the June 23 general council meeting and senior leaders backing joint coordinator and former chief minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami, rejecting the demand.

Party deputy coordinator KP Munusamy, speaking to reporters after inspecting the arrangements for the meeting at Vanagaram, maintained the event will take place as scheduled. Over 2,000 general council members demanded the meeting be conducted, he said.

Asked if Panneerselvam would attend, Munusamy said, “The party coordinator will definitely attend, express his views, and accept decisions taken. The joint coordinator and others will accept those decisions.” E arlier in the day, AIA DMK deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam, at a press conference, read out a letter dated June 19 written by him and Panneerselvam to Palaniswami.

They requested the meeting be deferred as a host of senior office-bearers demanded they be invited as special invitees, and in light of the “unrest among cadre” caused by the single leadership issue. Vaithilingam said, since the days of party founder MG Ramachandran, veterans, former ministers, MPs, and MLA s were special invitees at the GC meeting.

“The special invitees pointed out that past GC meetings took place in the same venue only in their presence. Denying them space now is unacceptable,” he added. Further, the single leadership issue and the views expressed by district secretaries and office bearers without knowing the AIA DMK bylaws caused unrest among functionaries across the State.

Amid this confusion, it is important to keep the peace, he said. The party deputy coordinator said several members of the executive committee and GC had complained they were yet to receive the agenda for the meeting. Legal experts had opined the meeting should be conducted once the agenda is decided. On these grounds, the general council meeting should be postponed, he contended.

Questioned whether they were seeking postponement as they did not have support from enough office-bearers, he said, “Around 15 district secretaries have pledged support to Panneerselvam and 15 promised to take a neutral stand. Besides, Panneerselvam has overwhelming support from the party cadre.

Still, considering the requests of some office-bearers, and the current situation, we have requested the meeting be postponed.” When asked if Panneerselvam and others will attend the meeting if it is not postponed, he said, “We put forward our request. Our next move will depend on Palaniswami’s response. We sent the letter to him yesterday (Sunday) and expect a reply by tomorrow (Tuesday).”

On the ongoing arrangements for the event, he added, “We made this demand in the interest of the party but those who don’t bother about the party and wish to establish a single leadership in an autocratic manner may still do it.” Vaithilingam reiterated, as per the party bylaws, a special resolution can’t be moved without the approval of the coordinator.

Those who have been elected by the party’s primary members cannot be removed from the position before five years, he added. I nterestingly, former party spokesperson Pugazhendi, who was expelled from the party but who supports Panneerselvam, lodged a complaint with State DGP alleging the possibility of violence during the meeting.

“Everything will be taken care of by the DGP who will take precautionary steps,” he said. Meanwhile, the Vellore and Tirupattur units of the AIA DMK adopted resolutions for single leadership and supporting Palaniswami for the post. In Puducherry, the party’s east unit supported a single leadership while the west unit has opposed it.