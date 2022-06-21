STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panayankurichi residents want TN govt to hold talks with Kerala to end waste transportation

Activists observed that the transportation of wastes from Kerala to Tamil Nadu via Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts are in the rising trend.

Published: 21st June 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 03:20 AM

Covid-19 biomedical waste thrown at Ajit Singh Nagar dumping yard along with garbage, in Vijayawada on Friday I Prasant Madugula

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo I EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: Residents of Panayankurichi of Idaikal Panchayat demanded the State government to hold talks with the Kerala government to stop illegal transportation of e-waste, vehicle wastes, and plastic wastes to Tamil Nadu.

On Saturday, several televisions, used two-wheelers, induction stoves and plastic wastes were burnt in a farmland. The waste disposed in the open included liquor bottles. Speaking to TNIE, the villagers said, "Discarded bottles and plastic wastes had Malayalam letters printed on them. The two-wheelers also had 'KL' registration. The dumping of waste has been going for many years in Tirunelveli's Panayankurichi and Tenkasi's Puthupatti. The State government should conduct a talk with its counterpart to bring this issue to an end."
 
Meanwhile, Idaikal panchayat administration wrote to Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu regarding the same. Vice president of the panchayat S Dharmaraj, told TNIE, "There is a private nursery school and a silkworm rearing unit near the farm field where the Kerala wastes are being burnt.
The nursery school children are facing breathing difficulties because of this." He insisted strict monitoring at check posts in Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts to avoid entry of wastes into Tamil Nadu.  

Activists observed that the transportation of wastes from Kerala to Tamil Nadu via Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts are in the rising trend. Last month, a truck from Kerala unloaded meat waste in an open place in Thankkarkulam near Radhapuram.

TAGS
Tamil Nadu Kerala waste management Panayankurichi
