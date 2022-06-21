Perambalur ranks first in Class 12 exam in TN, gets second rank in Class 10 exam

By Express News Service

PERMABALUR: Registering a pass percentage of 97.95, Perambalur district ranked first in the Class 12 examination in the State. Similarly, the district ranked second in the Class 10 examination.

Out of the 77 schools in Perambalur providing Class 12 education, a total of 7,667 students out of a total of 9,734 appeared for the examination. This includes 3,836 boys and 3,674 girls. Out of them, 7,510 students cleared all the papers. 34 schools among them, including 12 government schools, secured 100 per cent pass. Arumbavur, Kavulpalayam, Melapuliyur, Pasumbalur, Veppanthattai and Padalur Government Higher Secondary Schools are some that secured 100 per cent pass.

With a pass percentage of 95.40, Perambalur ranked eighth in the Class 12 examination in 2019-2020.

Similarly, in the 143 schools in Perambalur, a total of 7,890 students wrote their Class 10 examination. This includes 4,186 boys and 3,704 girls. A total of 7,665 students out of them cleared all the papers. Perambalur district registered a pass percentage of 97.15, ranking second in the Class 10 examination. A

total of 100 schools, including 33 government schools, secured 100 per cent pass. Some of them include Mettupalayam, Ladapuram, Vellore, Venbavur, Kariyanoor, Neikuppai, Noothappur, Ezhumur and Adhanur government schools.

Speaking to reporters, Collector P Sri Venkada Priya said, "I extend my heart-felt congratulations to the District Chief Education Officer, District Education Officers, teachers and all students who worked hard to achieve this. Weekly written tests conducted for students and proper training have contributed to this

success."

In 2018-2019, the district was ranked eighth with a pass percentage of 97.33.