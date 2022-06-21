Sivaganga records 93.62% pass in Class 10 exam

SIVAGANGA: A total of 17,664 students, which includes 8,940 boys and 8,724 girls, appeared for class X examinations. Of this, 16,537 students: Including 8,110 boys and 8,427 girls cleared the examination with 93.62 pass percentage (90.72% boys, 96.60% girls).
In Class XII, 15,660 students, which includes 7,229 boys and 8,441 girls appeared. Of this, 15,125 students cleared the examination, including 8,273 girls and 6,852 boys. The pass percentage is 96.58% (94.92% boys, 98.01% girls)
Tirunelveli district scored 96.07% overall in Class 12 results, ranking 11th in the State. However, the Class 10 overall percentage of the district -- 88.70% ranks 29th in the State.
For the Class 12 Higher Secondary Second year board exams, 20,090 students, including 10,999 girls and 9,091 boys appeared. Of this, 19,301 students, including 10,796 girls and 8,505 boys passed with a pass percentage of 96.07%. For class 10, 23,290 students appeared, including 11,805 girls and 11,485 boys. As many as 20,659 students passed, including 11,171 girls and 9,488 boys with a pass percentage of 88.70%
