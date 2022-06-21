SSLC results: Girls outshine boys in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYALUMARI: A total of 97. 22 % students passed SSLC and 95. 65 % students passed Plus Two in Kanniyakumari district. After a long time, Kanniyakumari district topped the SSLC examination results, also girls outshined boys in pass percentage. 22,985 students who appeared for the exams, including 11,580 girls and 11,405 boys. Out of this, 11,452 girls and 10,893 boys passed the examination.
A total of 22,875 students, which includes 11,916 girls and 10,950 boys appeared for the Plus Two examination in the district this year. Of them, 21,879 students including 11731 girls and 10,959 boys passed in the exam. The pass percentage stands at 95. 65%, with 98. 45 % girls and 92.60 % boys clearing the exam.
Sources said that four POCSO victims cleared Plus Two and SSLC examinations in the district. Of the four victims, staying at a government home in the district, one cleared SSLC exam, while three appeared for Plus Two examinations.
