Tiruchy records 95.93% pass in Class 12 board exam, 92.25% in Class 10 exam

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In the board exam results released on Monday, 95.93% of students who appeared for Class 12 exam secured pass mark in Tiruchy district. Similarly, 92.25% of Class 10 students cleared the exam.

A total of 31,831 students, including 16,941 girls, from 259 schools wrote the Class 12 exams. Of them, a total of 30,537 students, including 16,643 girls, scored pass mark. Pass percentage of boys stood at 93.31 and girls, 98.24.

Out of 89 government schools in the district, 12 schools recorded 100% pass. Only one out of 13 Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools secured 100% pass.

As per the data released by the Chief Education Officer, Tiruchy, only 17 students scored above 590 out of 600 marks. A total of 125 students scored between 580 and 590.

The performance of the district in Class 12 exams, when compared to the year 2019-2020, has not been significantly different. Last year's pass percentage was 95.94 and this year's is 95.93. Last year, the exams were called off due to the pandemic.

In the Class 10 board exams, Tiruchy district registered 92.25% passe. Out of 33,557 students, including 16,942 girls, from 455 schools in the district, a total of 30,958 got pass marks. Boys recorded 87.64% pass while girls recorded 96.78% pass.

Out of 192 government schools in the district, 41 schools recorded 100% pass. Ten out of 27 Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools registered 100% pass.

In Class 10 exams, only 9 students secured marks above 490 out of 500. Exams were called off for the students in the last two years. So, when compared with the 2018-2019 results which had a pass percentage of 96.45, the performance has gone a little bit down this year.