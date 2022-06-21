STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirupattu, Ranipet get above 90% in Class 12 exam

In Class 10, 87.27% students, including 6,215 boys and 6,930 girls, passed the exam.

Published: 21st June 2022 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: In Tirupattur district, the Class 12 pass percentage stood at 90.05%. Of the 13,091 students from 131 schools who appeared for the exam in the district, 11,789 (5,541 boys and 6,248 girls) made it through. In Class 10, 14,120 students (6,845 boys and 7,275 girls) passed out of a total of 15,811 students who attended the exam, recording a pass percentage of 89.30.

In Ranipet, 12,136 students (5,617 boys, 6,519 girls) passed the Class 12 exam. With a total of 13,393 students having appeared for the exam, the district’s pass percentage was 90.61. In Class 10, 87.27% students, including 6,215 boys and 6,930 girls, passed the exam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirupattur class 12 exams Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp