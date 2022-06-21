Tirupattu, Ranipet get above 90% in Class 12 exam

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: In Tirupattur district, the Class 12 pass percentage stood at 90.05%. Of the 13,091 students from 131 schools who appeared for the exam in the district, 11,789 (5,541 boys and 6,248 girls) made it through. In Class 10, 14,120 students (6,845 boys and 7,275 girls) passed out of a total of 15,811 students who attended the exam, recording a pass percentage of 89.30.

In Ranipet, 12,136 students (5,617 boys, 6,519 girls) passed the Class 12 exam. With a total of 13,393 students having appeared for the exam, the district’s pass percentage was 90.61. In Class 10, 87.27% students, including 6,215 boys and 6,930 girls, passed the exam.