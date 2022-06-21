STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirupattur: Class 12 girl dies by suicide fearing results, clears exam

In another incident, a Class 10 girl from Nagavedu near Arakkonam in Ranipet district allegedly died by suicide after she failed in two subjects, said police.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR/RANIPET: A Class 12 girl from Kollakottai near Alangayam in Tirupattur allegedly died by suicide fearing she would fail in board exam, before the results were announced.

The 17-year-old, however, passed the exam securing 344 marks. According to police, the girl had been telling her parents recently that she did badly in her exams and that her marks would be low or she might even fail.

“She was under fear even though the parents pacified her,” said a police officer. On Sunday evening, she went missing. The parents lodged a police complaint on Monday morning. During searches, she was found dead in a well in farmland near her house, the officer added. A case has been registered.

In another incident, a Class 10 girl from Nagavedu near Arakkonam in Ranipet district allegedly died by suicide after she failed in two subjects, said police.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

