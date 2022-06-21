Tiruppur falls from first to 30th spot in Class 10 results, Covid blamed

Saravanan MP By

TIRUPPUR: Academicians expressed shock as Tiruppur slumped from the first place in 2019 to the 30th spot in overall rank in Class X performance with pass percentage of 88.46. In Class XII, Tiruppur secured the seventh spot in overall ranking.



Experts cited Covid-19 and its impact on family finances as the main reason for Tiruppur's poor show. Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Science Forum (member) A Eswaran said, "Covid and the lockdown took a toll on the education sector. Most of the parents are employed as workers in garment and textile units, and they are from other districts. When the lockdown was imposed, thousands of workers along with their children moved to native in the first wave in 2020. For more than five months, children were completedly cut off from education. Further, the government declared all-pass for students and they are the current class X batch. With no schooling in classes 8 and 9, the students had a tough time now and it has reflected in the results."



Childline (Tiruppur) district coordinator N Kadirvel said, "I found several children in age group of 14-16 were distracted in many ways. A section of teens was addicted to video games. Also, many garment units deployed school students in rotational basis, which was difficult to detect by social organisations and activists. But these numbers are small."



Dr Geetha Sachin a Child Psychologist said, "Covid took a huge toll on garment workers and contract labourers as many of them lost work. In order to survive, many workers began to do anything for survival and they used children. Many students were found selling goods in streets and roads in Tiruppur city. This created gap in study routine which they have been following for many years. When these teens returned back to their schools, they showed less interest in studies. Besides, financial pressure of the parents had mental toll on the children too."



Commenting on the poor show, Tiruppur Collector Dr S Vineeth said, "We will analyse the result of the district SSLC exam under all parameters, school wise and take appropriate measures."