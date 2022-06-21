TN Boards: Class 12 pass percentage up, Class 10 down

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, the pass percentage in the Class 12 State Board exams is 1.4% higher this year than in 2020. However, the Class 10 pass percentage is 5% lower than it was in 2019.

Students in Classes 10 and 12 were declared ‘all pass’ in 2021, and in 2020 this was the case for Class 10 students alone. This year, 90.07% of Class 10 and 93.76% of Class 12 students cleared the State Board exams, the results of which were announced on Monday.

The Class 12 pass percentage was 92.3 in 2020, 91.3 in 2019, and 91.1 in 2018. As for Class 10, the pass percentage was 95.2 in 2019 and 94.5 in 2018. A total of 4.06 lakh (96.32%) girls passed the Class 12 exam, compared to 3.49 lakh (90.96%) boys.

Among Class 10 students, girls outshone boys by 8.55%, with 94.38% of girls passing, compared to 85.83% of boys, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said. Kanniyakumari recorded the highest Class 10 pass percentage (97.22%), followed by Perambalur (97.15%) and Virudhunagar (95.96%).

The highest Class 12 pass percentage was recorded in Perambalur (97.95%), followed by Virudhunagar (97.27%) and Ramanathapuram (97.02%). “Class 12 students did better because they had special classes and went to school even during the pandemic. This wasn’t the case for Class 10. Moreover, Class 12 students are under pressure to join good colleges.

The learning gap for higher secondary students is yet to be bridged,” said K Balaraman, a teacher in Chennai with two decades of experience. Concurring, R Parthiban, a volunteer under the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, said, “The scheme is for students in Classes 1-8. It could be extended to Classes 9 and 10. A lot of secondary students had asked if we could teach them. The learning gap is not just among primary students.”

Call 14417 or 1098 for help

Students may contact the 14417 and 1098 helplines for counselling and if distressed. A call centre has also been set up to counsel students who scored low marks, minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said