Vellore records TN's lowest pass percentage in Class 10, 12 results

By Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: Vellore district recorded the lowest pass percentage in the State in both Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, with only 79.87% students clearing SSLC and 86.69% making it through in HSC. Of the 17,963 students (8,962 boys and 9,001 girls) who appeared for the Class 10 exam in the district, only 14,347 (6462 boys, 7885 girls) cleared it. While the pass percentage of boys stood at 72.10, it was 87.60 for girls.



In Class 12, of the 15,341 students (7270 boys, 8071 girls) who appeared for the exam, only 13,299 (5864 boys, 7435 girls) made it through, with boys securing a pass percentage of 80.66 and girls getting 92.12.



Tiruvannamalai district, on the other hand, made it to the top 10 in the State in Class 10 results. It secured the eighth spot with an overall pass percentage of 93.07. Of the 32,205 (16,622 boys and 15, 583 girls) students who wrote the exam in the district, 29,973 (14,971 boys and 15,002 girls) cleared it. The district, however, secured the second lowest pass percentage in TN in the Class 12 exam with a pass percentage of 88.28.



Of the 28,218 students (14,036 boys and 14,182 girls) who wrote the exam, as many as 24,912 (11,714 boys and 13,198 girls) passed. While the pass percentage of boys stood at 83.46, 93.06 of the girls cleared the exam.