Villupuram walks away from past trends, over 90% pass Class 12

VILLUPURAM: For the first time in a decade, Villupuram recorded a Class 12 pass percentage of 92.08, pushing it to the 27th position in the State. Deemed as an educationally backward district for long, the district has always secured the last position in the overall performance of Class 12 students. This was, however, shattered this year with a whopping increase in the results.



About 20,972 students from the district appeared for the Class 12 exams this year, of which 19,311 have passed. This shows a 5% improvement in the results compared to the previous years, said officials. Students from 189 schools, including 113 government schools, appeared for the exams. Girls led the way as 10,197 made it through against 9,114 boys. In government schools, 90.23% students passed (boys- 85.75% and girls- 94.07%).



Villupuram Collector D Mohan told TNIE, “We took several initiatives including the ‘Coffee with Collector’ programme to encourage government school students to perform well. The results stand as a proof to all the combined efforts taken by the education department and the district administration.”



All the 5 visually impaired students in the district passed the exam while 58 of the 62 students with disabilities cleared the exam bringing the pass percent in the category to 90%.



In Kallakurichi, a total of 23 visually impaired and students with disabilities passed the exam making it a 100% pass in the category. Of the 32 speech and hearing impaired students in the district, 28 passed.



The overall pass percentage in the district stood at 90.41% with 16,785 students making it through. Among them, 11,096 students belonged to government schools and those run by the Adi-Dravidar welfare and Tribal welfare departments.



According to official sources, 86% of students from 76 government schools in the district passed the exams. Kallakurichi Collector PN Sridar said, “The performance of students is heartwarming as they have contributed to the overall ranking of the district.”



‘Class 10 results average’



The Class 10 results were, however, not up to the mark in both the districts. In Villupuram, 22,784 students passed Class 10 with an overall pass of 91.94%, a dip by 1.86% from the 2018-19 academic year, said official sources. As in the last two academic years the results were declared as all-pass due to Covid-19, officials considered the year before that for comparison.



A total of 24,734 students from 361 schools, including 241 government schools, appeared for the exam in the district..



In Kallakurichi district, 17,991 of the 21,298 students who appeared, cleared the exam. The district recorded 85% pass in Class 10 results. About 8,735 boys and 9,256 girls passed the exams, with girls once again outperforming boys with a pass percentage of 89.91% against 79.39%.