STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Arts & Science colleges jump on AI bandwagon, await University of Madras nod

Varsity officials said the demand for these two courses was overwhelming and many colleges have applied for them.

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Government college, girls

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Pandarinath B)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To cater to the rising demand for new-age courses like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science, many Arts and Science colleges in the city have applied to the University of Madras seeking its approval to start such courses from this academic year.

Taking note of the scenario, the university, on its own, started two new undergraduate courses: BSc Computer Science with AI and BSc Computer Science with Data Science and Machine Learning this year.
“There are a lot of job opportunities in the IT sector. Apart from engineering students, even commerce and science students want to pursue computer-related courses. To fulfil their need, we have started these two courses,” said vice-chancellor of the university, S Gowri.

Varsity officials said the demand for these two courses was overwhelming and many colleges have applied for them. The time to apply for these two courses will end this week. While the Madras Christian College (MCC) has applied to start a programme in BSc Computer Science with a specialisation in Data Analytics, the DG Vaishnav College has sought approval for BSc Data Science, BCom (Computer application) and MSc in Criminology and Criminal Justice Science.

“We have plans to start BSc Data Science in collaboration with the industry. This will help our students do internships and enhance their skills,” said Santhosh Baboo, principal of the DG Vaishnav College. Gurunanak college has applied to start BA in Political Science and BSc in AI with 50 seats, while the MOP Vaishnav College for Women has applied for BCom in Finance and Taxation.

“Demand for commerce seats will go up significantly this year as the stream has produced the maximum number of centum in Class 12 boards,” said Lalitha Balakrishnan, principal of MOP Vaishnav college.
Madras university vice-chancellor said permissions will be granted only after inquiring into the infrastructure and faculty strength of the colleges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Artificial Intelligence University of Madras
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp