Arts & Science colleges jump on AI bandwagon, await University of Madras nod

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To cater to the rising demand for new-age courses like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science, many Arts and Science colleges in the city have applied to the University of Madras seeking its approval to start such courses from this academic year.

Taking note of the scenario, the university, on its own, started two new undergraduate courses: BSc Computer Science with AI and BSc Computer Science with Data Science and Machine Learning this year.

“There are a lot of job opportunities in the IT sector. Apart from engineering students, even commerce and science students want to pursue computer-related courses. To fulfil their need, we have started these two courses,” said vice-chancellor of the university, S Gowri.

Varsity officials said the demand for these two courses was overwhelming and many colleges have applied for them. The time to apply for these two courses will end this week. While the Madras Christian College (MCC) has applied to start a programme in BSc Computer Science with a specialisation in Data Analytics, the DG Vaishnav College has sought approval for BSc Data Science, BCom (Computer application) and MSc in Criminology and Criminal Justice Science.

“We have plans to start BSc Data Science in collaboration with the industry. This will help our students do internships and enhance their skills,” said Santhosh Baboo, principal of the DG Vaishnav College. Gurunanak college has applied to start BA in Political Science and BSc in AI with 50 seats, while the MOP Vaishnav College for Women has applied for BCom in Finance and Taxation.

“Demand for commerce seats will go up significantly this year as the stream has produced the maximum number of centum in Class 12 boards,” said Lalitha Balakrishnan, principal of MOP Vaishnav college.

Madras university vice-chancellor said permissions will be granted only after inquiring into the infrastructure and faculty strength of the colleges.