Cauvery Water Management Authority meet postponed, no agenda change

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

River Cauvery

Image used for representational purposes only (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 16th meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has been postponed by two weeks to July 6 following a request from a TN member of the authority. A missive from CWMA said the meeting would not be deferred further as it has now been deferred twice following requests from Karnataka and TN. 

The communication also said the agenda notes dated June 16, including that for a discussion on the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the Mekedatu project, held good for the meeting slated for July 6. 

It may be noted that a delegation of political leaders led by Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan is scheduled to meet Union Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday to bring to his attention the unrest caused by CWMA chairman’s remarks. 

A few days ago, CWMA Chairman SK Haldar had asserted that CWMA would discuss the DPR on June 23 since it had the power to do so. To this, Chief Minister MK Stalin had said the CWMA did not have any power to take unilateral decisions on such issues when the matter was pending before the Supreme Court.

