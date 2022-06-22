STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CCMC looking for sponsors to paint pillars of Gandhipuram flyover

Since installing banners in public places has been banned by the Madras High Court, the political parties and private firms have started utilising spaces in the flyovers.

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:24 AM

Representational image | martin louis

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Having received a good response after painting the pillars of Gandhipuram flyover, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is now looking for sponsors to paint pillars of flyovers across the city.

"All political parties are pasting posters on the pillars and making the flyovers look awful," said Sudarshan, a trader from Gandhipuram. "While the political parties are divided by principles, they don't have any difference when it comes to defacing public spaces. Besides, private companies are also pasting advertisements on flyovers. The civic body must look into the issues and take necessary action," he added.

Amid such complaints, the civic body painted one of the pillars of the Gandhipuram flyover with awareness messages, and it was received well by people. CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said they are happy with the feedback or the painting project, adding that the civic body is looking for sponsors to paint the rest of the flyovers.

"As of now, we plan to paint two pillars of the Gandhipuram flyover located on Dr Nanjappa Road - Cross Cut road junction. Interested people can approach us to sponsor the project. The cost of painting one pillar would be around Rs 25,000 to 50,000 depending on the artwork," she added.

Further, Sharmila said the civic body is working on framing rules to take action on people defacing public property.

Gandhipuram flyover Coimbatore CCMC
