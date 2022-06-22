Girl who lost sight day after taking Covid jab, seeks govt help to study medicine

By Express News Service

RANIPET: A 17-year-old girl who lost eyesight a day after she was administered with Covid vaccine at a Ranipet school sought the government’s help to study medicine. Yogalaksmi passed Class 12 board exams with 443 marks despite losing her sight in January.

She was diagnosed with connective tissue disorder after she lost sight and district and state-level panels of the Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) had ruled out any link between the vaccine and Yogalakshmi losing eyesight.

“My mother used to read out lessons loudly for me at four every morning. I would be happy if I got admission to a medical college and the government took care of the fees,” she said.

Her mother, V Tamil Selvi, a daily wage labourer, also seeks financial assistance for Yogalakshmi’s treatment. Earlier, health Minister Ma Subramanian and Textiles and Handloom Minister R Gandhi had visited the girl at her home and assured the family of government support.