STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt extends rural job scheme in Thanjavur, pay of Rs 363 per day for daily wage labourers

In the first phase, a sum of Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated to Thanjavur corporation under the scheme.

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Workers clear bushes as part of the scheme at a school in Thanjavur | Express

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme, a scheme extended for the benefit of urban poor, has started providing jobs in Thanjavur city corporation. The scheme is being implemented in 13 out of 51 wards in the city.

Based on a vision document released by the DMK before elections, the government has formulated the extension of rural employment guarantee scheme to the urban areas, sources said.

Though the prime objective is to improve livelihood and social security by increasing employment opportunities to the urban poor, other objectives like creation and maintenance of public assets, greening and protection of environment are also dovetailed into the programme.

"Though we have already commenced works under the scheme, we got funds only recently, and  the scheme has now gained momentum," a corporation official said.

Works like desilting of ponds, cleaning of roadside and construction of retaining wall on the banks of Mothirappachavady pond have been completed. "So far, a total of 750 'mandays' have been created under the scheme," the official added. A worker is being paid Rs 363 as daily wage under the scheme.

"It is of great help to people like me, who string flowers for income. We generally make some money only during wedding seasons. This is where the scheme helps people like us," said J Kavitha of Korikulam, a worker engaged in clearing bushes at the city corporation school on Vandikaran Street.

B Chandra, another worker, said the income from the scheme is very helpful for her to meet household expenses.

In the first phase, a sum of Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated to Thanjavur corporation under the scheme. The works planned under the scheme include the desilting of Marikulam, Mothirappachavady tank, wage payment to workers engaged in producing bio-fertiliser at micro composting yards and for planting tree saplings.

"The work of planting 25,000 saplings under the scheme will be taken up soon," an official said. The digging of pits, planting of saplings and their maintenance for 50 days will be part of the scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thanjavur rural employment
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp