Govt extends rural job scheme in Thanjavur, pay of Rs 363 per day for daily wage labourers

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme, a scheme extended for the benefit of urban poor, has started providing jobs in Thanjavur city corporation. The scheme is being implemented in 13 out of 51 wards in the city.

Based on a vision document released by the DMK before elections, the government has formulated the extension of rural employment guarantee scheme to the urban areas, sources said.

Though the prime objective is to improve livelihood and social security by increasing employment opportunities to the urban poor, other objectives like creation and maintenance of public assets, greening and protection of environment are also dovetailed into the programme.

"Though we have already commenced works under the scheme, we got funds only recently, and the scheme has now gained momentum," a corporation official said.

Works like desilting of ponds, cleaning of roadside and construction of retaining wall on the banks of Mothirappachavady pond have been completed. "So far, a total of 750 'mandays' have been created under the scheme," the official added. A worker is being paid Rs 363 as daily wage under the scheme.

"It is of great help to people like me, who string flowers for income. We generally make some money only during wedding seasons. This is where the scheme helps people like us," said J Kavitha of Korikulam, a worker engaged in clearing bushes at the city corporation school on Vandikaran Street.

B Chandra, another worker, said the income from the scheme is very helpful for her to meet household expenses.

In the first phase, a sum of Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated to Thanjavur corporation under the scheme. The works planned under the scheme include the desilting of Marikulam, Mothirappachavady tank, wage payment to workers engaged in producing bio-fertiliser at micro composting yards and for planting tree saplings.

"The work of planting 25,000 saplings under the scheme will be taken up soon," an official said. The digging of pits, planting of saplings and their maintenance for 50 days will be part of the scheme.