Illegal for cops to do domestic work, Madras HC directs govt to end orderly system

“Are they trained for carrying out domestic work?” the judge asked, and told the government to immediately remove all orderlies from officials’ residences.

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coming down heavily on officials who misuse their position to employ police personnel as orderlies for domestic work at their residences, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to put an end to the system.

Justice SM Subramaniam passed the directions, observing that the orderly system would demoralise the force. It is illegal to use personnel from the uniformed services for domestic work, and amounts to misconduct, he said, stressing that erring officers must be booked.

“Are they trained for carrying out domestic work?” the judge asked, and told the government to immediately remove all orderlies from officials’ residences. Additional Advocate General P Kumaresan submitted that the TN Home Secretary has instructed the DGP to address certain issues including the employment of orderlies.

The other issues discussed at a recent meeting of top police officials, chaired by the CM, were the need to take action against pasting of black tinting film on windows of official vehicles, and displaying of the names of government departments on personal vehicles, he added.

The judge appreciated the government for its action, and said officers may use their monthly allowance to employ household helps instead of using policemen as orderlies. A trained policeman may be paid `45,000 a month, but is misused for domestic work, he added, and said official vehicles should not be used for personal purposes.

The directions were made during the hearing of a petition regarding an assistant commissioner of police staying at his official quarters despite being served an order in 2014 to vacate the premises. The matter has been posted to July 25.

Madras High Court
