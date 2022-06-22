STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kuruvai season kicks off in Madurai, acreage target set at 10,000 hectares

Considering the availability of water and rain, a farmer said he was hopeful of cultivating kuruvai paddy and harvesting high yields

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

MADURAI: Timely arrival of water in Vaigai river and abundant rainfall has encouraged more number of farmers to take up Kuruvai paddy cultivation in the district. The Agriculture department has set a target of 10,000 hectares. Notably, farmers are interested in growing traditional paddy varieties and the department has already started distributing the seeds.  

The kuruvai season begins at the end of June and goes on till October. Surplus availability of water during the last year saw an increase in the paddy acreage from 2,500 hectares to 9,700 hectares. A similar trend is seen this year as rains were witnessed in May and mid-June.  

According to an IMD report, Madurai has received an average of 63.6 mm rainfall in June (till date) which is 120 % more than the actual average of 28.9 mm. In May, 86.2 mm rainfall was recorded, which was 29 % more than the predicted figure of 67 mm. The IMD has forecast rain for a couple of days in parts of the state.

Speaking to TNIE, Joint Director of Agriculture Vivekanandan,  said, "Since the climatic condition is similar to last year, the acreage of kuruvai is likely to cross 10,000 hectares for the first time in decades. The overall paddy cultivation acreage target for the year is likely to increase from 42,000 hectares to 60,000 hectares. At present, nursery works have kickstarted in 836 hectares and preparatory works have begun in the remaining areas."

Vivekanandan also noted a rise in farmers opting for traditional varieties like Karupu Kavuni, Mappillai Samba, etc., against the usual choice of medium-duration varieties.

Considering the availability of water and rain, a farmer said he was hopeful of cultivating kuruvai paddy and harvesting high yields. Another farmer Sandhanam said, "Owing to demand in labour and expenses, farmers are opting direct sowing methods. Also, many are interested in drum seeding methods, which reduces plantation cost by 50 %." 

