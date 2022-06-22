Madras HC faults courts over case reports

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that subordinate court staff, in most cases, returned final report filed by police or didn’t issue acknowledgement receipts for such reports, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed police to report cases where they have not received acknowledgement receipts to the Principal District Judge.

Justice GR Swaminathan gave the directions in a contempt plea filed by Prince Prabhu Doss of Virudhunagar against the Mudukulathur police claiming that they made a false statement in the court in a case filed against him for allegedly instigating a group to assault three persons in connection with the Bishop election in a Church in Mudukulathur. Doss claimed that when he approached the lower court to get a copy of the final report, his application was returned by the court saying no final report has been filed in the case.

The Mudukulathur police contended that they filed the final report but the court failed to issue an acknowledgement receipt. Observing that this has become a recurring issue, the judge impleaded South Zone IG Asra Garg on June 10. On Monday, the IG alleged that in many cases, the final reports filed by police are either returned by the court or received without acknowledgement. In most magistrate courts in southern districts, e-filing system was also not in place, he added.

Justice Swaminathan said when final reports are filed, the court clerk should give acknowledgement receipt. If the receipt is not given, the IO in the case should report it to the Superintendent of Police concerned within 24 hours, who should in turn take up the matter with the Principal District Judge concerned.