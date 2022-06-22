STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Samathuvapuram revamp: 80 families out in cold

Residents living in tents on the street say government didn’t provide them alternative housing or enough time to shift their belongings

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Residents camp out at temporary tents in Kutladampatti; a demolished house at Periyar Samathuvapuram (right) | kk sundar

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

MADURAI: Nearly 80 families in the Periyar Samathuvapuram have been living in makeshift tents for around two weeks as their houses were demolished for renovation. While the residents say the officials failed to provide them with alternative accommodation, the MLA of Sholavandhan said prior intimation about the renovation was given to them.

The Periyar Samathuvapuram, situated close to the hill range in Kutladampatti village near Vadipatti, has about 100 houses with 70 to 80 families living in them. Since the construction of the houses in 1998, no maintenance has been taken up and the structures have started weakening, leaving residents at risk. A special proposal was made for renovating the existing houses and two weeks ago, the local body started demolishing the houses. 

Anand, a resident, said, “The workers demolished nearly 15 to 20 houses in two weeks. They did not give us time to move our belongings. As the debris is not cleared, we cant put temporary tents there. We are left to live on the streets.” He requested the officials to provide them with alternative places or carry out demolition in a phased manner. 

Karanthan, another resident, said, “The department should at least provide assistance to build temporary huts near our houses. I took a loan of Rs 30,000 to build a hut behind my current house. If it rains, it will be even more difficult.” He added that his house was close to a reserve forest and hence they were in constant fear of wild animals, insects, and rodents coming inside. 

Mathivanan, an activist and district secretary of the CPI (M-L), said, “Though renovation of houses is an appreciable move by the State government, officials should have informed the plan to the residents and arranged for alternative places for them to stay.” He urged the Chief Minister to take steps to address the issue at the earliest. 

When contacted, MLA of Sholavandan Constituency, A Venkatesan, said, “Considering the condition of the houses, a special proposal was made for maintenance works. With a special fund of over `1 crore, the work began earlier this month. Also, before the work began, through various meetings, residents were informed about the project. Still, residents are opposing the demolition.”  He assured that the work will be completed soon and houses handed over to the residents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samathuvapuram
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp