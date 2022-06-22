Samathuvapuram revamp: 80 families out in cold

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Nearly 80 families in the Periyar Samathuvapuram have been living in makeshift tents for around two weeks as their houses were demolished for renovation. While the residents say the officials failed to provide them with alternative accommodation, the MLA of Sholavandhan said prior intimation about the renovation was given to them.

The Periyar Samathuvapuram, situated close to the hill range in Kutladampatti village near Vadipatti, has about 100 houses with 70 to 80 families living in them. Since the construction of the houses in 1998, no maintenance has been taken up and the structures have started weakening, leaving residents at risk. A special proposal was made for renovating the existing houses and two weeks ago, the local body started demolishing the houses.

Anand, a resident, said, “The workers demolished nearly 15 to 20 houses in two weeks. They did not give us time to move our belongings. As the debris is not cleared, we cant put temporary tents there. We are left to live on the streets.” He requested the officials to provide them with alternative places or carry out demolition in a phased manner.

Karanthan, another resident, said, “The department should at least provide assistance to build temporary huts near our houses. I took a loan of Rs 30,000 to build a hut behind my current house. If it rains, it will be even more difficult.” He added that his house was close to a reserve forest and hence they were in constant fear of wild animals, insects, and rodents coming inside.

Mathivanan, an activist and district secretary of the CPI (M-L), said, “Though renovation of houses is an appreciable move by the State government, officials should have informed the plan to the residents and arranged for alternative places for them to stay.” He urged the Chief Minister to take steps to address the issue at the earliest.

When contacted, MLA of Sholavandan Constituency, A Venkatesan, said, “Considering the condition of the houses, a special proposal was made for maintenance works. With a special fund of over `1 crore, the work began earlier this month. Also, before the work began, through various meetings, residents were informed about the project. Still, residents are opposing the demolition.” He assured that the work will be completed soon and houses handed over to the residents.